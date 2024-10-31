OFSTED: The 50 Peterborough primary schools rated Good or Outstanding

By Stephen Briggs
Published 31st Oct 2024, 15:01 BST
Updated 31st Oct 2024, 15:07 BST
Ofsted are now changing the way they grade schools

There are dozens of primary schools across Peterborough, with scores of teachers in the city doing their best for children.

Ofsted inspectors have been full of praise for the schools, with 50 primary schools in Peterborough rated as Outstanding or Good.

The way Ofsted grades schools is changing, with the end of the ‘one word’ rating – which describes schools as inadequate, requires improvement, good or outstanding.

The changes were made at the start of this school year.

The reports in this story are accurate as of the morning of October 31 2024.

Ofsted have praised many schools in the city

1. Peterborough primary schools

Ofsted have praised many schools in the city Photo: New Africa - stock.adobe.com

All Saint's C of E Primary School was rated 'Good' at the inspection in 2024

2. All Saint's C of E Primary School

All Saint's C of E Primary School was rated 'Good' at the inspection in 2024 Photo: David Lowndes

Barnack C of E Primary School was rated 'Good' when their last report was published in 2022

3. Barnack C of E Primary School

Barnack C of E Primary School was rated 'Good' when their last report was published in 2022 Photo: David Lowndes

Bishop Creighton Academy was rated 'Good' in 2023

4. Bishop Creighton Academy

Bishop Creighton Academy was rated 'Good' in 2023 Photo: David Lowndes

