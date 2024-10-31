There are dozens of primary schools across Peterborough, with scores of teachers in the city doing their best for children.

Ofsted inspectors have been full of praise for the schools, with 50 primary schools in Peterborough rated as Outstanding or Good.

The way Ofsted grades schools is changing, with the end of the ‘one word’ rating – which describes schools as inadequate, requires improvement, good or outstanding.

The changes were made at the start of this school year.

The reports in this story are accurate as of the morning of October 31 2024.

1 . Peterborough primary schools Ofsted have praised many schools in the city Photo: New Africa - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

2 . All Saint's C of E Primary School All Saint's C of E Primary School was rated 'Good' at the inspection in 2024 Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Barnack C of E Primary School Barnack C of E Primary School was rated 'Good' when their last report was published in 2022 Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4 . Bishop Creighton Academy Bishop Creighton Academy was rated 'Good' in 2023 Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales