Ofsted rates Peterborough's Thomas Deacon Academy 'good' in all areas, principal Emily Gaunt praises staff and students

Thomas Deacon Academy, part of Thomas Deacon Education Trust (TDET), is celebrating after receiving an extremely positive Ofsted report following an inspection on 12 and 13 November 2024. The academy, which caters to students from Year 3 through to Year 13, was rated 'Good' across all areas, including the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and Sixth Form provision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspectors praised the academy, located in central Peterborough, for its welcoming environment where diversity is celebrated. As one of the largest all-through schools in the country, it caters to 2,308 students aged 7 to 19 and includes a sizeable sixth form. They noted that students benefit from a curriculum that builds on their knowledge, allowing them to deepen their understanding of important concepts over time. The report highlighted the academy’s ambition for its pupils, stating that most achieve well and are well-prepared for their next stage of education or employment.

The inspection found that teachers possess strong subject knowledge and adapt their teaching effectively to meet the needs of all students, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). The report commended the academy’s prioritisation of reading, ensuring that students at the earliest stages of learning to read receive the necessary support to become fluent readers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Deacon Academy's emphasis on character building through its 'six C's' curriculum - commitment, compassion, courtesy, curiosity, confidence, and courage - was particularly noted. Students benefit from a rich personal development programme, including activities such as the Duke of Edinburgh Award and the Combined Cadet Force.

Emily Gaunt, Principal of TDA, with students, celebrating a glowing Ofsted report

Students also benefit from exceptional facilities within their expansive 43-acre campus. These include a Norman Foster-designed academy building and a purpose-built Key Stage 2 building, as well as an excellent Sixth Form Study Centre and expansive playing fields and sporting facilities.

The report also identified some areas for improvement. These include ensuring all teachers assess pupil knowledge effectively so all lessons build on their prior learning, and enhancing the academy’s communications systems for parental engagement, to make these processes clearer.

Principal, Emily Gaunt, shared her pride in the academy, saying: "We are incredibly proud of this Ofsted report, which reflects the hard work and passion of our staff and students. Our goal has always been to ensure that each student acquires the necessary knowledge, skills and character to make a positive contribution to society and ‘thrive’ as a global citizen."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Hudson, TDET Chief Executive, added: "This excellent report is a significant milestone for our entire school community. It highlights not just our dedication to academic excellence but also our focus on character development. At Thomas Deacon Education Trust, we believe in equipping our students with the skills and values they need to thrive, and this report showcases that vision in action."

Emily concluded: "While we celebrate this extremely positive report, we remain committed to continuous improvement and have some exciting upcoming initiatives that will help us build on our strengths and continue our mission to ensure all our students receive the highest quality education and the best start in life."

The full report can be found here: https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/28/135263

For more information about Thomas Deacon Academy, visit: www.thomasdeaconacademy.com.