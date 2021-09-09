Next stage on construction of two new Peterborough schools to be marked with ceremony

The schools are set to open next year

Wates construction group will hold a topping out ceremony at Manor Drive Primary and Secondary schools on Thursday 16 September, alongside partners FourCs Academy Trust, Peterborough City Council and the Department for Education.

The new schools are set to open next year.

The new schools will provide capacity for 900 secondary places, 420 primary places and 26 nursery places.

Councillor Lynne Ayres, Peterborough City Council’s cabinet member for children’s services, education, skills and the university, said: “Peterborough is one of the fastest growing cities in the UK and we expect this trend to continue, so finding new school places is an urgent and ongoing challenge.

“This project is several years in the making so to see construction of the schools progressing is fantastic. We’re all looking forward to the schools opening their doors to pupils next year. They are going to be huge assets not just for Paston, but for Peterborough as a whole, for years to come.”

Jo Sludds, Manor Drive Secondary Head teacher, said: “I have been involved with this project for over three years, so it is really exciting to see the building developing. We are looking forward to meeting prospective parents in our upcoming Open Evenings.”

Primary Headteacher Rose McCloskey added: “The innovative design will lead to a stimulating environment and the opportunity to create an exceptional learning experience. We also look forward to involving families and the local community in the Academy’s everyday life.”

Stuart Cleworth, Director of Wates, said: “We are delighted to be delivering this exciting scheme in partnership with Peterborough City Council and the FourCs academy trust which is on schedule to open next year and will further enhance the educational offering within this area of the city.

“Our vast knowledge and experience of delivering high quality, innovative and sustainable education buildings throughout the country will allow us to be an integral part of the process to provide the facilities for future generations to reach their full potential.”

The initial phase of work started earlier this year preparing the site for construction. The council then entered into a main building contract with Wates to progress the works so that the school buildings can be constructed, along with associated playing fields, landscaping, car parking and external works.

Prospective parents of Manor Drive school pupils are invited to two forthcoming open evenings:

Primary School open evening

Thursday 23 September 6pm – 7pm at Fulbridge Academy, Keeton Road, Peterborough PE1 3JQ.

Secondary School open evening