Newark Hill Academy awarded prestigious Inclusion Quality Mark with Centre of Excellence Status

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newark Hill Academy has been awarded an Inclusion Quality Mark (IQM) with Centre of Excellence Status, recognising the school's exceptional commitment to inclusivity and diversity. This accolade highlights the school’s dedication to creating an environment where every child can thrive, regardless of their background or individual needs.

Situated in a diverse inner-city area with 448 pupils, Newark Hill Academy stands out for its inclusive practices. With 28% of pupils receiving free school meals, over 70% from minority ethnic backgrounds, and 47% speaking English as an additional language, the school embraces its motto: "All different, all welcome."

In the IQM assessment report, Newark Hill Academy was described as an “inclusive community” that is “child-centred” and dedicated to “working with families to meet needs.” The report commended the school's leaders for their profound understanding of the local area and their collaborative efforts to provide “what is best for our children.” The assessment praised the school’s culture of high expectations, noting that “pupils’ behaviour and levels of engagement in the classroom and during social times are excellent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Principal, Sonia Kendal, who has led the school since 2015, expressed her pride in the achievement: “Receiving the Inclusion Quality Mark is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire school community. We believe in fostering an environment where every child feels valued and supported. This award reinforces our commitment to ensuring that Newark Hill Academy is a place where all children can succeed.”

Pupils at Newark Hill Academy Trust with Principal Sonia Kendal

The report highlighted several initiatives that contribute to the school’s inclusive environment, including the innovative ‘Green Room,’ which provides a therapeutic space for Year 6 pupils, and the Outdoor Play and Learning (OPAL) approach that promotes holistic development through outdoor play. The assessors noted the positive impact of these initiatives on pupil engagement and enjoyment, stating, “The implementation of OPAL at lunchtimes has had a significant positive impact.”

The school’s use of technology as an adaptive teaching tool was also commended, with the assessors noting that adaptive strategies are so seamlessly integrated into classrooms that it is “impossible to identify which pupils were SEND or had any other additional needs.”

The commitment to inclusivity extends beyond the classroom. The incorporation of diverse literature into the curriculum promotes discussion and challenges stereotypes, helping pupils develop empathy and a wider understanding of the world. One parent remarked on the school’s “celebration of difference,” praising its inclusive ethos as the reason for choosing Newark Hill for their children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff at Newark Hill Academy feel “incredibly valued” and supported, with professional development being a key focus. The assessors highlighted the school’s proactive approach to staff training and the positive working environment, quoting staff who said, “We couldn’t imagine working anywhere else” and “Everyone supports each other.”

The IQM report concluded that Newark Hill Academy “fully meets the standard required by the Inclusion Quality Mark's Inclusive School Award” and recommended the school for Centre of Excellence status. This recognition is a significant milestone for Newark Hill Academy, underscoring its role as a leader in inclusive education.