The school hopes it will provide a “transformative” environment

Staff at a primary school in Whittlesey say they are “thrilled” to announce their new Early Years outdoor area is now officially open.

Alderman Jacobs Primary School held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr Alex Micandlon, last week.

A school spokesperson said: “The project, costing nearly £70,000, was completed over the summer holidays and will provide a transformative learning environment for the school's youngest pupils.”

Whittlesey Mayor Cllr Alex Micandlon, Soke Educational Trust CEO Cathy Carlisle and Headteacher Martin Fry with reception children using their new outdoor play area at Alderman Jacobs School.

The outdoor space boasts a range of exciting new features, including a mud kitchen, planting and digging areas, a large sandpit and three new canopies that allow children to use the space in all weather. The installation of school’s new wetpour flooring also ensures that the area is safe and accessible for all pupils.

"We are delighted to open the newly refurbished Early Years Outdoor Area at Alderman Jacobs," said Martin Fry, the school's Headteacher. "The new play areas will help develop skills and knowledge in key areas of a child's social, emotional and academic development and enhance the curriculum provision for all children in our Reception classes.”

He added: "I'd like to thank colleagues in the Soke Education Trust for their help in funding this important project which we are sure will benefit hundreds of children in the years to come."

The outdoor area was developed in collaboration with Early Excellence, a leading provider of early years resources and training. The school's Reception teachers worked closely with the organisation to plan and design the space, ensuring that it maximises opportunities for enhancing the Early Years curriculum.