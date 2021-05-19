New Peterborough university to hold first open day

ARU Peterborough is holding a virtual open day on Saturday, June 12 from 10am.

The technical university, which will be based around the Embankment, is set to open in September 2022, initially for 2,000 students.

The aim is to grow that number to 12,500 by 2030.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ARU Peterborough is set to open in September 2022

Applications open in September with the first degrees set to be taught in subjects including: business and marketing, computing and games development, education, engineering, food and environment, health and social care and nursing and midwifery.

A number of degree apprenticeships are also being offered.

Further details can be found at: https://aru.ac.uk/peterborough.

The first teaching facility is currently being built.