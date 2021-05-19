New Peterborough university to hold first open day
Peterborough’s new university is to hold its first open day.
ARU Peterborough is holding a virtual open day on Saturday, June 12 from 10am.
The technical university, which will be based around the Embankment, is set to open in September 2022, initially for 2,000 students.
The aim is to grow that number to 12,500 by 2030.
Applications open in September with the first degrees set to be taught in subjects including: business and marketing, computing and games development, education, engineering, food and environment, health and social care and nursing and midwifery.
A number of degree apprenticeships are also being offered.
Further details can be found at: https://aru.ac.uk/peterborough.
The first teaching facility is currently being built.
In total, the campus will have three teaching and two research buildings once it is fully operational.