New Peterborough university centre will help disadvantaged youngsters continue to study

A new university centre in Peterborough which opened this week will help disadvantaged youngster continue to study in higher education.

The centre is a collaboration between Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) and national education charity IntoUniversity to provide long-term educational support to young people facing disadvantage and who are typically underrepresented in higher education.

Located in Norman Road and close to several schools, the centre is in an area among the bottom 20% areas in the country in terms of relative deprivation. The local progression rate among young people to higher education is just 30%. This compares to a national average progression rate of 62% for the most advantaged students in England. In 2020/21, 47% of children were living in poverty in Peterborough, around 13,200 young people.

The centre offers long-term support to young people aged 7-18. Support offered at the centre includes after-school academic help, mentoring with local university students and professionals, in-school aspiration-raising workshops and enrichment and work experience opportunities. Once established, the centre will support over 1000 students per year.

Dale Gregory, leading the project for Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), said: “We are looking forward to continuing our partnership with IntoUniversity. Peterborough has an exciting future and nothing embodies that more than its new university, ARU Peterborough, which opened in September right in the heart of the city.

“It is vital that all young people in Peterborough have equal access to the opportunities provided by the growing city, and our work with IntoUniversity is aimed at levelling the playing field and encouraging young people to aim

high.”

Dr Rachel Carr, Chief Executive and Co-Founder of IntoUniversity, said: “The young people in Peterborough are full of talent and capability and have so much to offer. We’re so pleased to be opening up this centre, and are excited to work with many of these young people to help them discover their focus and build their capabilities so that they can make the most of this wonderful potential. We look forward to working with schools and other partners in the local area, and we’re so grateful to Anglia Ruskin University for making this new centre a reality.”