The nursery has opened on Skaters Way in Werrington.

A new nursery has opened its doors in Peterborough.

Tiny Steps Nursery and Pre-School has welcomed its first children at its home on Skaters Way, Werrington.

The new nursery has taken over and the transformed the building that was formerly used by Little Blossoms Nursery.

Tiny Steps Nursery and Pre-School in Werrington.

The nursery has been opened by Vanessa Henriques and is currently operating as a family business.

Vanessa spent ten years in teaching before deciding she wanted to start her own venture.

She explained: “I wanted to stay in the same field and one of the biggest things we have seen since Covid is an increasing number of children starting school when they are not fully prepared.

"There was a children that couldn’t read, had under-developed social skills or were not potty trained.

Tiny Steps Nursery and Pre-School in Werrington.

"I had my own child in December 2019 and these are all things I have been teaching given my expertise in the field.

"I decided I wanted to help make sure that children gained those valuable skills they need to learn at an early age."

The nursey website further states: “At Tiny Steps, we celebrate the extraordinary uniqueness of each child.

"In our vibrant environment, we weave a tapestry of diverse teaching methods, ensuring a personalised approach that embraces and nourishes each child's distinct way of understanding the world.

Tiny Steps Nursery and Pre-School in Werrington.

"We believe in unlocking the potential within every tiny individual by offering a dynamic blend of interactive and creative learning experiences.”

The nursery teaches a personalised curriculum to each child and has a specialised baby room as well as three further open flow rooms.

The nursery is open every week day between 7:45am and 5:45pm.