New headteacher welcomed at Sawtry Junior Academy

Sawtry Junior Academy, part of Meridian Trust, has begun the new academic year by officially welcoming Jonathan Callender as its new headteacher.

Jonathan joins from Rushmere Park Academy in Bedfordshire, where he was Principal, and brings with him a wealth of leadership experience. He will now lead the school into its next chapter.

Based in the heart of Sawtry village and just a short distance from Meridian Trust’s head office, the Academy benefits from close links with the Trust and its strong support network.

Mr Callender said:

Jonathan Callender, new Headteacher at Sawtry Junior Academy

“I feel incredibly privileged to be joining Sawtry Junior Academy as Headteacher. The school has such a strong sense of community, and I have already seen the passion that staff, pupils and families bring to everything they do.

" have been particularly impressed by how supportive and thoughtful the children are, and by their ambitious outlook for the future. With that resilience and determination already so evident, I am excited to work alongside staff, families and Meridian Trust colleagues to help every child achieve their full potential.”

The appointment follows a period of interim leadership by Rhys Thrower and Jonathan Clarke, who ensured stability and continuity throughout the summer term.

Lesley Birch, Deputy CEO of Meridian Trust, said: “We are so pleased to welcome Jonathan to Sawtry Junior Academy. This is an exciting moment for the pupils, staff and families, and we hope that he will become a valued member of the community. Jonathan brings great expertise and enthusiasm, and he will have the full support of colleagues across Meridian Trust as he leads the school into its next chapter.”

Sawtry Junior Academy is one of 32 schools within Meridian Trust, a growing family of schools across Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire, Peterborough and neighbouring areas. With Jonathan Callender now in post, it looks forward to working with colleagues across the Trust to continue providing the very best for its pupils and community.

For more information about Sawtry Junior Academy, please visit www.sawtryjunior.org