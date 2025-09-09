New headteacher appointed at Thorpe Primary Academy

Mr Parkhouse has been appointed the new Head Teacher at Thorpe Primary Academy

Thorpe Primary Academy at Netherton, West Peterborough, part of Keys Academies Trust, is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr Jamie Parkhouse as its new Head Teacher.

After relocating to Peterborough, Mr Parkhouse joined the Keys Academy Trust as Deputy Headteacher at Longthorpe Primary Academy. There, he helped drive improvements in teaching, assessment, and curriculum development, resulting in significantly improved KS2 outcomes. Jamie has recently completed the National Professional Qualification for Headship (NPQH).

His teaching career began in London within the Ark Schools network, where he developed a strong foundation in high expectations and evidence-based teaching. As Deputy Headteacher for Quality of Education at Ark Academy in Wembley, he played a key role in the school’s successful 2022 Ofsted inspection, where it was graded as ‘Outstanding.’ He went on to become Headteacher, leading the school to achieve results well above the national average in the Year 1 Phonics Screening Check, the Year 4 Multiplication Check, and Key Stage 2 SATs in 2023.

Dr Ian Young, CEO of Keys Academies Trust said: “Mr Parkhouse brings a wealth of experience in driving high standards and fostering inclusive learning environments. Thorpe Primary Academy looks forward to an exciting future under Jamie’s leadership as the school continues to grow and strengthen its reputation for excellence.”

Mr Parkhouse said: “I feel privileged to be leading Thorpe Primary Academy into the next chapter of its journey. This is a school with wonderful children and a committed staff. My focus will be on building consistency around high-quality teaching and ensuring every child feels included and challenged in their learning.”

He added: “Our school motto, ‘One Community, Growing Together,’ perfectly captures what I want for Thorpe: a place where children, staff, and families work in partnership, where we celebrate our diversity, and where every child can thrive both academically and personally.”

The Academy has 435 pupils and 66 staff and was rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted in November 2022.