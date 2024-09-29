New headteacher appointed at Nova Primary School in Bretton, Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Daniel Saull previously worked at Leighton Primary School

A new headteacher has said he is excited to lead his school into a new chapter.

Daniel Saull has been appointed into the top job at Nova Primary School in South Bretton, part of Peterborough Keys Academies Trust (PKAT)/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Saull brings over a decade of experience working in Peterborough schools, including significant expertise in curriculum development and teacher training.

Daniel Saull, new head teacher at Nova Primary School

He previously helped lead Leighton Primary and Preschool through three consecutive 'Good' Ofsted inspections. In his new role, he is enthusiastic about continuing Nova Primary’s positive trajectory.

"I am excited for the opportunity to lead Nova into its next chapter," said Mr Saull. "We have a dedicated team who are passionate about ensuring every pupil achieves their best and makes strong progress. I look forward to working together to build on the school's successes."

Joining Mr Saull in leadership is newly appointed Deputy Headteacher, Julie Aubert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Ian Young, CEO of Peterborough Keys Academies Trust, expressed his confidence in the appointment: "We are delighted to welcome Daniel Saull as Headteacher. His wealth of experience and commitment to excellence make him the perfect fit for Nova Primary. Under his leadership, the school will continue its mission to create a learning environment where pupils believe anything is possible and achieve their full potential."

In April 2023, Nova Primary underwent a rebrand, marking the start of an exciting new chapter for the school.

In June saw the launch of a £500,000 investment that has further enhanced the school's facilities, including a redesigned entrance and expanded reception area, signalling the school's commitment to providing a welcoming and inspiring environment for all.