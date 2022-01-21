New head appointed at Peterborough school

New Head of School Kevin Ainslie.

Kevin Ainslie will step into the position in September. He has worked at a number of schools in the local area; most recently as Vice Principal at Stanground Academy.

He will be replacing Al Greenwood, who has been the Head of School since September 2016, with the school itself opening in 2017.

Hampton Gardens School has said: “We are delighted to confirm that we have appointed Mr Kevin Ainslie to the position of Head of School at Hampton Gardens. Mr Ainslie brings with him a wealth of experience from schools in the local area, most recently as

“Mr Ainslie will take over from Mr Greenwood in September. However, he will be visiting us regularly in the meantime and getting to know staff and students ahead of taking up his new role. I know he is also keen to engage with parents and carers, and the wider local community, as we move forward.