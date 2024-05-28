Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The move is planned to stop children having to travel out to Whittlesey or Littleport for school in September.

A new free school in Wisbech is on course to open in September.

The Wisbech Free School will open initially in temporary accommodation on the site of Thomas Clarkson Academy in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This will provide sufficient secondary school places in Wisbech this September and prevent pupils from having to travel to Whittlesey or Littleport instead.

An artist's impression of the new school. Copyright: Brooke Weston Trust.

The new school will be run by the Brooke Weston Trust, which also runs the Thomas Clarkson Academy.

A funding agreement to enable it to open in September was signed this week by the Department for Education (DfE) who will deliver the new school. The new permanent accommodation for the school will be progressed over the course of the next year.

Cambridgeshire County Council advised parents in March that if the decision was made to open the school this September, any child would be able to make an application to the school under a separate admissions round run by Brooke Weston Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the signing of the funding agreement, the council and Brooke Weston will be contacting families whose children have currently been allocated a school place for September outside Wisbech to offer them an alternative place at the new Free School.

Cllr Bryony Goodliffe, Chair of Cambridgeshire County Council’s Children and Young People’s Committee said: “This is excellent news for Wisbech. It is essential that this new school opens in September, and thanks to the persistence and hard work of council officers – in partnership with the Brooke Weston Trust and the DfE – it has become a reality.

"We owe it to our children and young people to give them a school place as near as possible to where they live and we will now be able to do that in Wisbech.”