New CGI tour of ARU Peterborough on offer at first open day this weekend

Professor Ross Renton, Principal of ARU Peterborough, at the site of the new university at Bishop's Road.

The CGI video will feature drone footage of the site as well as the exterior and interior of the building, which is currently under construction having received planning permission earlier this year.

The virtual event will also feature virtual presentations, a live chat and a chance to find out more about the courses being offered.

It will be the first opportunity for prospective students to get more details about what ARU Peterborough will offer ahead of its opening on the Embankment in September 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ARU Peterborough’s Principal, Professor Ross Renton, will host a Q&A session and there will also be presentations from academic course developers and support staff, covering topics including student finance.

Professor Renton said: “This is an important milestone for this innovative new University and the start of an exciting journey for a generation seeking new opportunities.

“So much hard work has gone on behind the scenes so far on the development of ARU Peterborough but when we have students logging on, asking questions and finding out what they need to know, it will seem so much more real.

“We are looking forward to meeting as many people as possible, whether that be prospective students or people eager to see what ARU Peterborough will bring to the city and region.”