Outgoing CEO Pamela Kilbey (middle) is presented with an award by GLADCA for her retirement.

Dr Ian Young has been appointed at the new CEO of the Peterborough Keys Academies Trust. He has begun in his role this month.

He has taken over from Jack Hunt School Headteacher Pamela Kilbey, who retired after 12 years of service at the end of August.

Ms Kilbey was instrumental in the establishment of Peterborough Keys Academies Trust in 2017 and has led its journey since. The trust has said that she steered the schools through the pandemic with distinction and leaves the trust in a strong position for further consolidation, development and growth.

After graduating from Queens University Belfast with an honours degree in Applied Mathematics and Physics, Dr Young went on to obtain a PhD in theoretical atomic physics. Having then trained as a secondary mathematics teacher, he has since had a deep and varied career in education. Since 2013, he has held the post of Head of Independent Schools with United Learning, a large national trust consisting of academies and independent schools.

Dr Young said: “It is an honour to be appointed CEO for PKAT, with the opportunity to lead the further development of the Trust. Over the past few months I have had the opportunity to visit the schools and meet members of the community that PKAT serves. Those meetings have served to strengthen the excellent impression I had formed initially. I have been welcomed warmly and the vibrancy and ambition within the schools has come through very strongly. Such attributes are key in underpinning our vision of unlocking learning, potential and futures”.

Chair of Trustees, Claire Higgins, added: “It was very clear from the outset that Dr Young is extremely passionate about educating young people not just academically but within the context of life skills and enrichment and the wealth of opportunities and life chances that this brings to young people.

"Combined with his wealth of experience within the education world and his broader business expertise, we are delighted to welcome Dr Young to PKAT. We believe he will lead the Trust to achieve great things and are very much looking forward to working with him.”