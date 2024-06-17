NeneGate School doubles fundraising goal for Teenage Cancer Trust

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pupils and staff from NeneGate School have enjoyed an inaugural sponsored walk from their school premises to Ferry Meadows to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The school, situated in the heart of Peterborough city centre, supports 64 pupils, aged from 8 to 16 with Social, Emotional and Mental Health needs.

The charity was selected by the Nenegate School Council, with the pupils recognising that many families are affected by cancer. They also wanted to raise awareness of the specific needs of teenagers with this disease.

Pupils from across all year groups of the school took part in the charity event on Friday 24th May, with some of the younger pupils completing an adjusted walk at Ferry Meadows. After the walk, a whole school picnic took place, followed by afternoon activities and ice cream.

The initial fundraising goal for this inaugural sponsored event was set at £500. However, the fundraising efforts of the pupils and their families have propelled the total raised so far to an impressive £1,172, surpassing expectations and demonstrating the commitment of all involved.