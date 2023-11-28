Nene Park Academy: Third consecutive Good Ofsted rating for Peterborough school
Nene Park Academy, part of Meridian Trust, has achieved its third ‘Good’ Ofsted rating in a row, following a recent inspection.
Inspectors, who visited the school in October, praised the academy for its ‘high quality curriculum plans’, ‘rich range of personal development opportunities’ and the achievement of its pupils.
Inspectors commented: “Pupils know there are high expectations for their achievement and attendance. They benefit from an interesting and engaging curriculum. They achieve well overall.’
Robin Grover, Principal of Nene Park Academy, said: “We are pleased to have retained our Good Ofsted rating for a third consecutive inspection.
"The report acknowledges the collective efforts of our school community and underlines the ongoing commitment of our pupils, the dedication of our staff, and the support of our families and academy councillors.
“Looking ahead, we will continue our commitment to further enhancing our educational provision, taking us from a good school to the great school we know we can be. We value and recognise the areas for improvement highlighted in the report and we will work together, with support from our academy council, to address these carefully, in the short and long
term.”
Other points highlighted in the report included that:
- The vast majority of pupils are happy at Nene Park Academy. Well-tailored support helps them succeed.
- Pupils value the house system. This ensures they have regular points of contact in terms of their form tutor and student support assistant. This helps them to be confident they will be listened to if they have worries.
- Pupils know there are high expectations for their achievement and attendance. They benefit from an interesting and engaging curriculum. They achieve well overall.
- Trips and visits help to bring the curriculum to life for pupils. They value comprehensive careers guidance that supports them to be well-prepared for their next steps.
- Pupils behave well. Pupils like the new approach to managing behaviour because their views are better heard. Pupils learn to treat each other with tolerance and respect.
- The trust has ensured that teachers have a high-quality programme of professional development. Teachers have the subject knowledge and skills they need. Teachers skilfully enable pupils to retain important knowledge, by tailoring their teaching to meet pupils’ learning needs.
- Sixth form students benefit from a suitable range of vocational and academic courses. They receive bespoke guidance and support. This helps them choose the most appropriate pathways to support their future plans.
- Support for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) is carefully personalised. The pupil, parent and teacher voice is heard and translated into clear, agreed strategies to support pupils. Staff use these strategies effectively, so that pupils with SEND can access the curriculum and achieve well.
- The school has focused on raising behaviour and attendance expectations. Little learning time is lost. Pupils attend well. The school environment is calm and orderly.
- The school offers a rich range of personal development opportunities. These include a Disney Club, train club and cadets, which allow pupils to explore their interests.
- Pupils who have particular sporting talents benefit from a rich partnership with the local professional club. This involves undertaking the educational side of their scholarship on site.
- A well-planned programme of personal social and health education (PSHE) ensures pupils are accepting of differences and have a well-developed understanding of different cultures and beliefs.
The arrangements for safeguarding at the school were seen to be effective.
Shirley Jamieson, Chair of Trustees at Meridian Trust, said: “We are very proud of all our colleagues at Nene Park Academy for their hard work in achieving this pleasing report. A great deal of effort goes into preparing for these inspections and I want to thank everybody involved. The report confirms what we already knew; that, at Nene Park Academy, every pupil is known and supported to enjoy their education and achieve.”