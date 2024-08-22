Nene Park Academy celebrate excellent GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students and staff at Nene Park Academy, part of Meridian Trust, are celebrating fantastic GCSE results this year.

Robin Grover, Principal at Nene Park Academy, said: “We are delighted to see another set of excellent GCSE results from our Year 11 cohort today, who are quite rightly celebrating their well-deserved success. These achievements are a testament to the hard work and dedication they have shown during their time at the academy, and I would like to personal congratulate them for this.”

“I would also like to thank everyone who has supported the students through their education journey with us, in particular their teachers, wider school staff and their parents or carers.”

Among the academy’s top achievers were: Reka Peto who achieved seven grade 9s, two grade 8s and a grade 7. Gracian Golec who achieved nine grade 9s, two Distinction*s and a grade 8. Katie Yule who achieved three grade 9s, four grade 8s and three grade 7s.

Students celebrate at Nene Park Academy

The academy also celebrated students who made significant progress beyond expectations such as: Sara Rodrigues, Stella De Santis, Szymon Pytlewski, Lewius Page, Nadia Minalto, Benjamin McWilliams-Marcano, Lucy Brear, Leah Roddis, Deimantas Rudys and Sienna Lorenzini, who due to their hard work and dedication, all made an average of two grades higher across their entire suite of subjects than originally expected when they joined in Year 7.

Martin Campbell, Executive Principal at Meridian Trust, said: “A huge congratulations to everyone celebrating their achievements today. These GCSE results are a testament to the commitment they’ve put in over the last two years, supported brilliantly as always, by our wonderful staff at NPA and across the Trust.”

Principal, Robin Grover added: “We look forward to welcoming the vast majority of students back into our thriving Sixth Form and wish those who are moving on to apprenticeships and alternative providers, the very best of luck in the future.”

For more information about Nene Park Academy, please visit www.neneparkacademy.org.