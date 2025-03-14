National Theatre production goes into Peterborough schools

Students across Peterborough will have the opportunity to watch a new theatre production in their school hall as the National Theatre brings a nationwide school touring production of The LeftBehinds to the city next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In partnership with the city’s New Theatre and Key Theatre, run by Landmark, the tour will visit Manor Drive Secondary Academy, Jack Hunt School and Ken Stimpson Academy.

Co-created by Bristol playwright Ross Willis and director Ned Bennett, The LeftBehinds is a new production set in a post-apocalyptic future. The LeftBehinds must race across a desolate wasteland in a high-octane quest to rebuild an android, unlock its power and save the planet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This new production gives students in Peterborough access to a genre-pushing theatrical experience and take part in an interactive workshop exploring the technical elements to produce the show and teachers will receive accompanying education resources.

Cast in National Theatre's 2025 schools tour of The LeftBehinds

Co-creators Ned Bennett and Ross Willis said “We are thrilled to be collaborating again on this new incarnation of The LeftBehinds. From its beginnings at LAMDA to its development with the NT, this production has continually evolved, and we’re delighted to now share it with young people. We couldn’t be more excited that the National Theatre is bringing this production directly into school halls across the country.”

For more on Theatre Nation Partnerships and the schools tour, visit the NT Website.