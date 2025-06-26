Meridian Trust’s three special schools celebrate at annual sports festival

Three special schools from the Meridian Trust came together for their annual Sports Festival at NeneGate School in Peterborough this week. Each school supports children with a range of special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

The event, held on 24th June, highlighted the Trust’s commitment to inclusive education and community across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. This year’s festival was co-organised with Youth Dreams Project, a local organisation that provides a variety of sporting activities and events for schools throughout the region.

Teams of Key Stage 2 pupils – representing NeneGate School in Peterborough, Martin Bacon Academy near Cambridge, and The Harbour School close to Ely – competed in lively football and dodgeball tournaments. Points were tallied throughout the day, and at the final prize-giving, The Harbour School was awarded the winner’s trophy. Every participant received a medal in recognition of their efforts and sportsmanship.

Catherine Wilson, Head Teacher of NeneGate School, said: “It was wonderful to see all the pupils working together, supporting each other, and really enjoying the day. The Sports Festival is a fantastic opportunity for our children to develop their skills, make new friends, and celebrate what they can achieve as a team. We’re incredibly proud of everyone involved.”

Jones De Sousa, Sports Coach from Youth Dreams Project, and organiser of the event, said: “We were thrilled to be part of this event, making sport accessible and fun for all. We’re all about creating opportunities for young people to build skills, confidence, and friendships and seeing these pupils support each other was really inspiring. Congratulations to The Harbour School for their fantastic win!”

By uniting pupils from special schools across the region, the event highlighted the value of togetherness and shared community experiences.

For more information about Meridian Trust and its schools, visit: www.meridiantrust.co.uk

To find out more about Youth Dreams Project, visit: Youth Dreams Project – We Believe In YOUth