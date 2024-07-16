Members from the Portuguese Embassy attend Carnation Day celebration at Queen Katharine Academy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The memorable event celebrated Portugal’s freedom and democracy, hosted by Queen Katherine Academy (QKA), part of Thomas Deacon Education Trust (TDET).

QKA commemorated the 50th anniversary of Portugal’s Carnation Revolution with a vibrant celebration led by its Portuguese and Creole Student Ambassadors (PACSA) and student members of the Portuguese Excellence Programme (PEP).

Students were joined by their families for an evening of cultural performances, traditional Portuguese cuisine and poignant poetry.

The event served as a tribute to the bloodless military coup that toppled the authoritarian regime in Lisbon on 25 April 1974.

Carla Lopes, Marlene Flor, and Carolyn Mahan from QKA with Portuguese Embassy representative

Philip Masterson, Principal at Queen Katharine Academy, said: “I am incredibly proud of our student ambassadors who are part of the Portuguese and Creole team. Throughout the past year they have gone above and beyond, not only mentoring their peers but also becoming role models through their commitment to Portuguese language and culture. Many have even completed career development courses, equipping them for success in their future endeavours.”

Highlighting the significance of this historical moment, representatives from the Portuguese Embassy joined in the festivities and presented awards to PACSA students for their outstanding work.

Philip continued: “Witnessing our students’ exceptional work receive recognition by members of the Portuguese Embassy was a privilege, and their dedication to promoting Portuguese culture was on full display throughout the evening. Staff, students, and families came together to learn, celebrate, and enjoy Portuguese heritage, marking this important anniversary in a memorable way.”

QKA prides itself on its diverse student body, who enjoy sharing their cultural heritage and experiences with their peers. The academy encourages knowledge-sharing by offering a peer mentoring scheme and its Portuguese Excellence Programme (PEP) which equip students for the future.

QKA's Combined Cadet Force, Alicio (Year 11), Eva (Year 11) and Nysha (Year 8) march together.

The PEP provides valuable experiences, with students having recently enjoyed visits to Anglian Ruskin University and interactions with local Portuguese industry professionals including Cheila Viegas and, Susana Caetano, and footballer Sidnei Tavares.

Carolyn Mahan, International and Community Lead at Queen Katherine Academy said: “Our Carnation Day celebration showcased the wonderful talents and cultural pride of our students, which is exactly what we aim to do with programmes like our peer mentoring scheme and the Portuguese Excellence Programme.”

The day began with a presentation detailing events of 25th April fifty years ago, followed by a fantastic play by students.

Cadets at QKA joined the historical day, leading a march to honour the military’s role in the Carnation Revolution. The school’s PACSA team treated guests to a lively dance performance, and teacher Janice Monteiro shared some touching poetry.

Marlene Flor (left) and Carla Lopes (right) from QKA with Portuguese Psychologist, Yana Rubicondo

Speaking about the event, Carlyn continued: “We were fortunate to hear insightful words from specialists, including psychologist Yana Rubicondo. Her insights and experiences inspired us all, whilst DJ Rinaldo and the delicious food kept us on our feet all evening! It was an enriching day for all who took part.”

Philip added: “Our strong ethos of internationalism provides a platform for students to embrace and share their identity. The Carnation Day was a fantastic success!”

For information about Queen Katharine Academy’s Roma scheme, please visit:www.qka.education/calendar