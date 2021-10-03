Maths success for Peterborough’s The King’s School

The King's School

Staff at The King’s (The Cathedral) School ,were surprised to discover the pupils had beaten more than 500 other schools to win a prestigious national prize - after the 12 pupils who took part in a maths competition by learning platform Eedi did not tell teachers what they were doing..

The pupils’ efforts have won £250 for the maths department and could result in a further £1,000 prize for the school.

The competition centres on the children solving daily maths puzzles. The more pupils who join in from a school, the more points are scored and the more likely a school is to win. The King’s School’s pupils entered the competition without telling the school they were taking part, making it a wonderful discovery for Marsha Smith.

The Eedi School League is open to every 9-14 year old in the country, and celebrates effort, perseverance and hard work, meaning children of all abilities can enter and win prizes.

Ms Smith, Maths Key Stage 3 Coordinator said: “We were delighted to discover so many our students here at The King’s School have been practicing and learning maths in their own time. It’s particularly pleasing to discover the progress they have all made and thank them for their efforts, which will be reflected in a prize for the school Maths department. Showing again that learning maths is both fun and rewarding.”

Eedi CEO Ben Caulfield said: “Huge congratulations to The King’s school! Out of thousands of children who are participating in the Eedi School League, they won the prize because of their consistent commitment to learning maths. Research shows that the most important thing about learning maths isn’t being the best but feeling you can do it, and doing it consistently. That’s the spirit we reflect when we celebrate prize-winners in the Eedi School League. We’re inviting all children to join the League, giving them personalised maths tuition and making learning maths more fun and engaging for children up and down the country.”