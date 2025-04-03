Lunar Enterprise: Peterborough’s rising young entrepreneurs

The product board which has repeatedly won 'Best trade stand' awards

Lunar Enterprise is a student-run company from Ken Stimpson Academy in Peterborough, is quickly gaining recognition for its innovative approach and it’s excellent product which brings outer space to inner creativity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lunar have produced an activity book for children all about space. This offers over 40 pages of colouring fun alongside a variety of activities. The team has already made waves in the local community, visiting primary schools across the city to showcase their unique ideas and inspire children to learn more about space.

The company have even gone beyond and expanded its presence by attending several trade fairs including one in Milton Keynes and another at Watford. These events have provided the team with valuable exposure, even receiving the award for the best trade stand on two occasions (courtesy of Young Enterprise representatives).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking ahead, Lunar Enterprise is continuing to expand, even producing a 2nd book about sea creatures. The company are soon to face their regional final on the 30th of April. This exciting event will give the team an opportunity to display their hard work and creativity on a larger stage, representing both Ken Stimpson Academy and the city of Peterborough. With a passion for space and a group of creative minds, Lunar Enterprise is proving that the next generation of youth is already making an impact. Keep an eye on this promising team as they continue to make a name for themselves in the world of business.