Low birthrate causes funding issues for Peterborough - as reception class sizes shrink
The falling birth rate across the country since the COVID pandemic has meant the number of youngsters starting school in Reception Classes has dramatically shrunk – with hundreds fewer children on the register this year.
Part of school’s funding formula is calculated by the number of children on the register – and Peterborough City Council have described the falling numbers as a ‘pressing issue’ – with more than 20 primaries impacted across the city.
Cllr Katy Cole, Cabinet Member for Children's Services: "We currently have 2674 children on roll within our Reception cohort across schools in the city. At this time within the 2019-2020 academic year for Reception, we had 2984 Children on roll.
"We are seeing falling roles because of a national falling birth rate in the UK. Falling roles is currently affecting 23 Primary Schools in Peterborough, within Early Years and Key Stage 1, which are the Children born within the Pandemic. It is a current pressing issue, leading to a decline in funding for some schools.
"We are working with affected schools to look at alternative ways of utilising surplus space. We are however, still receiving a high number of families moving into Peterborough with older children."