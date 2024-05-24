Local preschool help residents at Longueville Court to build a bug hotel

By Martine RatcliffeContributor
Published 24th May 2024, 10:10 BST
Orton Longueville preschool and residents at Longueville Court spent the morning making a bug hotel for the care home courtyard garden.

Longueville Court have weekly visits from Orton Longueville Preschool, for the past two weeks they have been planting hanging baskets and herbs, while also building a bug hotel. The children over a week had collected items for the hotel like twigs, pinecones, leaves and other various items. The children and residents had great fun getting the bug hotel finished ready to be put in the care homes courtyard.

The children spent time discussing what insects they thought would visit the hotel, and what environment they most liked. The residents at Longueville Court learnt a lot. Violet said " It's amazing how much the children knew about all the different insects. It was wonderful watching them have fun making the hotel".

