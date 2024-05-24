Local preschool help residents at Longueville Court to build a bug hotel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Orton Longueville preschool and residents at Longueville Court spent the morning making a bug hotel for the care home courtyard garden.

Longueville Court have weekly visits from Orton Longueville Preschool, for the past two weeks they have been planting hanging baskets and herbs, while also building a bug hotel. The children over a week had collected items for the hotel like twigs, pinecones, leaves and other various items. The children and residents had great fun getting the bug hotel finished ready to be put in the care homes courtyard.