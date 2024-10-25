Last week for Peterborough parents to apply for secondary school places
Deadline is approaching to apply for a place for children born between 1 September 2013 and 31 August 2014
Parents are being reminded there is less than a week to go before the deadline to apply for a secondary school place for their child for next September.
If your child was born between 1 September 2013 and 31 August 2014 and lives in Peterborough, you need to apply for a Year 7 place at secondary school.
If you apply before the closing date, you will receive your child's school place offer on 3 March 2025. If your application is late, your child is less likely to get into their preferred school.