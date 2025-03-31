Kimbolton Swimming Pool makes a splash with national award win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kimbolton School, Cambridgeshire, is proud to announce that its swimming pool has been named Community Swimming Venue of the Year 2025 – Cambridgeshire and has received the Community Impact Excellence Award 2025 in the prestigious UK Enterprise Awards, hosted by SME News.

These accolades recognise the pool’s outstanding contribution to local life, offering a wide-ranging programme that promotes water safety, physical wellbeing, and life-saving skills for all ages.

Serving over 7,000 swim lesson participants each year, Kimbolton Swimming Pool is a vital resource for the community. It delivers structured swim lessons for children and adults, inclusive sessions for people with disabilities, and specialist training in water safety and first aid. The pool is also a key venue for local primary school swimming and hosts popular crash courses during the holidays.

Stacey Paine, Co-Swimming Pool Manager & Trainer Assessor, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to receive this recognition. The pool is a space where children and adults alike can develop life-saving skills, build confidence, and enjoy the water in a safe and welcoming environment. It’s a real hub for the community, and this award reflects the dedication of our whole team.”

Over the past 12 months alone, the pool has trained more than 30 new RLSS-qualified lifeguards, many of whom have gone on to work locally. It also runs Save a Baby’s Life first-aid sessions for parents and carers, and specialist coaching for aspiring competitive swimmers.

Jamie Collins, Co-Swimming Pool Manager & RLSS Trainer Assessor, added: “This award is a testament to the impact we’re making beyond the school. From teaching vital water safety to local pupils, to offering career-starting qualifications, we’re proud to support our wider community and nurture the next generation of lifeguards.”

SME News’ UK Enterprise Awards celebrate small and medium-sized enterprises that demonstrate innovation, excellence, and commitment to their industries. Kimbolton Swimming Pool’s win highlights its unique dual role: supporting both pupils at Kimbolton School and the wider public through open access, community classes, and outreach. In a time when access to high-quality swim facilities is declining in many areas, the pool is proud to buck the trend – continuing to invest in its services and its people.