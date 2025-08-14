Kimbolton School’s ‘Class of 2025’ celebrates A Level results

Results Day at Kimbolton School

Kimbolton School, Cambridgeshire, is delighted to announce another exceptional set of A Level results for 2025, with 36% of pupils achieving A to A* grades, 80% into their first choice for university, and a 100% pass rate which is a testament to the hard work, resilience and ambition of this year’s cohort.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headline achievements include:

73% of students awarded A* to B grades

of students awarded A* to B grades 90% of students awarded A* to C grades

Kimbolton School pupils demonstrated remarkable success across a wide range of subjects, reflecting the school’s commitment to academic excellence and the nurturing of individual interests and talents. This commitment has also been recognised nationally, with the school recently shortlisted in the prestigious Independent Schools of the Year 2025 awards, in the highly sought-after ‘Co-educational Independent School of the Year’ category.

Results day at Kimbolton School

Notable subject highlights this year include:

Outstanding top grades with 100% A*– A in French

with 100% A*– A in French Consistently high achievement: 33% A* in Extended Project Qualification, 93% A* - B in History, 55% A* - A in Economics and 45% A* - A in Maths.

33% A* in Extended Project Qualification, 93% A* - B in History, 55% A* - A in Economics and 45% A* - A in Maths. Creative excellence with 90% A*– B in Art (Fine Art) and 100% A* - B in Art (Photography).

The ‘Class of 2025’ are also celebrating exciting university destinations – particularly with 31% of A Level entries being taken in a STEM subject, with pupils set to begin courses at leading institutions across the UK, including History & Politics at the University of Cambridge, Medicine at both the University of Bristol and Newcastle University, Neuroscience at the University of Glasgow, Fashion Marketing at the University of Leeds, and Fine Art at the University of Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Chuter, Headmaster at Kimbolton School, commented on this year’s results: “We’re all immensely proud of the Class of 2025 and the exceptional A Level results they have achieved. These outcomes reflect not just their academic ability, but the dedication, kindness, and sense of community that defines our school. This year group has not only excelled in the classroom, but also made their mark across so many other areas of school life - providing strong leadership, embracing opportunities, and supporting one another as a close and cohesive community.

Kimbolton A Level students celebrate results day

“At Kimbolton, we strive to prepare our pupils not just for exams, but for life beyond the classroom. Our students leave us equipped with curiosity, confidence, and character, and I am excited to see what they will go on to achieve. Congratulations to our leavers – and thank you to the staff and families who have supported them so tirelessly along the way. We hope they enjoy their summer before their next journey begins.”

Kimbolton School is a leading independent day and boarding school for girls and boys aged 3 to 18. Set within the beautiful Cambridgeshire countryside, and centred around a historic castle, Kimbolton School has a strong academic track record and a commitment to holistic education. The school prides itself on nurturing each individual’s strengths and ambitions in a supportive and inspiring environment.

For a summary of Kimbolton School’s 2025 A Level results, or to learn more about the school, please visit: www.kimboltonschool.com/results