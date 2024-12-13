Kimbolton School’s Christmas productions get audience in festive spirit

Kimbolton Prep School, Cambridgeshire, was filled with festive spirit as pupils from Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 brought the magic of Christmas alive on stage with a series of heartwarming productions.

Reception pupils charmed everyone with a delightful Nativity performance of ‘Snuggle Up Stable’. Set in Bethlehem, the story sees animals, shepherds, kings and angels gathered to celebrate the birth of a very special baby. The children’s joyous energy and angelic singing lit up the stage, leaving the audience captivated.

Year 1 pupils took their turn to shine with ‘The Angel Who Nearly Missed It All’. This humorous tale is about an angel who is so preoccupied with perfecting her duties, polishing her halo and taking naps, that she almost misses the birth of Jesus!

Rounding off the celebrations, Year 2 pupils took audiences on a magical journey with ‘The Mouse in Santa’s House’. This enchanting story introduces Tommy, a little boy whose greatest wish is to have a mouse for Christmas. Thanks to Santa and his elves, Tommy’s dream comes true in the form of Tip, a tiny mouse - who becomes the best Christmas gift of all.

Claire Petrie, Head of Kimbolton Prep School, said: “All three performances brought festive cheer to our school and showcased the incredible talent of our young performers. The joyous atmosphere and messages of love, hope and togetherness left the audience with hearts full of holiday spirit.”

To find out more about Kimbolton School, please visit: www.kimboltonschool.com