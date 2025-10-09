Kimbolton School welcomes top UK environmental professional for inspiring river plastics talk

Professor Jamie Woodward talk at Kimbolton School

Kimbolton Sixth Form was delighted to welcome a leading authority on microplastic pollution, Professor Jamie Woodward, on Tuesday 7 October, to deliver an engaging and thought-provoking lecture on the challenge of plastics in our rivers.

Named one of the most impactful environmental professionals in the UK*, Professor Woodward is Professor of Physical Geography at the University of Manchester and a regular expert commentator on various BBC programmes. Renowned for shaping science on environmental issues, and as one of the earliest academics to raise awareness about untreated sewage discharge into UK rivers and waterways, Professor Woodward brought his academic expertise and exceptional skill as a communicator to this fascinating event.

Speaking to Sixth Form students, Professor Woodward explored the pressing environmental issue of plastic pollution in our rivers, outlining its causes, consequences and the urgent need for action. His talk highlighted the scale of the problem and inspired students to think critically about sustainability, responsibility and their own potential to drive change. The engaging talk was followed by a lively Q&A session with students.

Head of Geography, Simon Wilson, said: “We were privileged to host Professor Woodward and listen to his informative talk. His ability to explain complex issues with such clarity and passion made this a truly memorable occasion for our Sixth Formers. It was an excellent reminder of the power of education to challenge and inspire. We would like to thank Professor Woodward for his time and insight, and we look forward to welcoming more distinguished speakers in the future.”

The lecture formed part of Kimbolton’s ongoing programme of visiting speakers, which aims to broaden students’ perspectives, spark intellectual curiosity, and encourage engagement with global issues beyond the classroom.

