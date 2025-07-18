Kimbolton School to open Pre-School in January 2026

Kimbolton School, Cambridgeshire, is pleased to announce the opening of its brand-new Pre-School in January 2026 - marking an exciting new chapter in the school’s rich history.

Warmly welcoming children in the year before they start Reception, Kimbolton Pre-School will offer an inspiring environment where curiosity will be encouraged, imaginations can flourish, and personal growth will be nurtured.

With small class sizes; year-round or term-time only options; and the support of dedicated and caring staff, the new Pre-School setting will help young learners take their first steps into education and create a firm foundation for future learning.

Located within the beautiful grounds of the current Kimbolton Prep School, the Pre-School will be housed next door to Reception classrooms, this will help ease the transition into school life and pupils will also benefit from a secured place in Kimbolton’s Reception class. All children will have access to outstanding facilities including an on-site, award-winning, swimming pool, where weekly swimming lessons will form part of the Pre-School curriculum. Forest School sessions will take place in Squirrel Wood, located on site, where children will explore the great outdoors, plus a broad range of other creative and academic co-curriculum experiences will be on offer, which are designed to stretch and challenge.

Mrs Claire Petrie, Head of the Prep School at Kimbolton, said: "Our new Pre-School will offer a gentle yet enriching introduction to school life, with the reassurance of continuity through the wider Kimbolton School journey. A natural extension of our Prep School, the team will be focused on nurturing curiosity, building confidence, and instilling a lifelong love of learning in pupils. We are thrilled to welcome new families into our community and to provide young children with a joyful, secure, and inspiring start to their education. We very much look forward to welcoming our first cohort in January.”

Families interested in finding out more about January 2026 entry, should email: [email protected]

To learn more about Kimbolton Pre-School, please visit: www.kimboltonschool.com/preschool