Kimbolton School student wins Young Preservationist of the Year Award 2024

A student from Kimbolton School, Cambridgeshire, has been named the winner of the prestigious National Transport Trust’s Young Preservationist of the Year Award 2024.

The esteemed accolade, which recognises the achievements of young people in vehicle restoration, was presented to 17 year old Rosie H-J by Her Royal Highness Princess Anne, patron of the Trust, during a special ceremony held on 17th September at Fawley Hill, Henley, the home of Lady Judy McAlpine.

Rosie’s remarkable achievement follows her restoration of a 1926 Ford Model T, a project she began after purchasing the car body at the Ford Model T Club of Great Britain’s annual auto jumble sale. Over the past three years, Rosie has painstakingly rebuilt the vehicle, starting with a rusty old engine and gearbox sourced by her grandfather. She has learned how to restore each component of the historic car, developing skills in mechanics and automotive preservation.

Her efforts culminated in the presentation of the Young Preservationist award, alongside a £500 cheque to further support her project. Rosie plans to use the funds to finish the final stages of her restoration, with the main task being the upholstery of the car.

Rosie collecting her award from The Princess Royal

Throughout the restoration process, Rosie has received support from numerous individuals and the Model T Club, which provided her with parts and encouragement. In addition to her hands-on work, she has been regularly documenting her journey by writing articles for the Model T Club magazine, which is published quarterly.

Will Chuter, Head teacher at Kimbolton School, said: “We are incredibly proud of Rosie’s outstanding achievements and the dedication she has demonstrated throughout this remarkable restoration project. Her passion for preserving an iconic piece of automotive history is truly inspiring and she is a shining example of how young people can engage with history in innovative ways. We eagerly await the finished project.”

Rosie's dedication and skill have earned her national recognition beyond the National Transport Trust. In March 2024, she also won the Bright Young Sparks competition, an award organised by Practical and Classic Cars magazine and sponsored by Lancaster Insurance. As part of that accolade, her Ford Model T was displayed at the NEC Classic Car and Restoration Show in Birmingham on the Lancaster Insurance stand.

Rosie has recently begun her A Levels in Maths, Physics, and Design & Technology (DTE). After completing her studies, she aims to secure an engineering degree apprenticeship, with the ultimate goal of becoming an engineer.