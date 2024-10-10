Kimbolton School partners with The Wellbeing Hub and opens wellbeing room

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In celebration of World Mental Health Day (10th October), Kimbolton School is proud to announce the rollout of a new initiative aimed at enhancing the mental health and wellbeing of its entire school community.

The school has partnered with The Wellbeing Hub to introduce an online platform designed to provide comprehensive support and resources for students, staff, and parents alike.

The Wellbeing Hub, which is already making a notable impact on over 160,000 students in more than 220 schools across the UK, will now extend its invaluable resources to Kimbolton School. This innovative online tool offers a wealth of information, strategies, and support to help schools better understand and address mental health issues, fostering a more supportive and informed environment.

In addition, Kimbolton School is also enhancing its physical space to promote wellbeing amongst its pupils. The school has opened a dedicated wellbeing room at its Senior School, which is designed as a serene retreat where students can relax and reset when needed. Students can also talk to a member of staff and work through grounding techniques and other supportive strategies that will help them to develop their self-care tool kit.

Students (Aarush and Benjamin) and Mrs. Emily Davidson Smith open Kimbolton's new wellbeing room.

To further support its focus on mental health, wellbeing expert, Alicia Drummond, will also visit the school later this month. Author and founder of The Wellbeing Hub/Teen Tips, Alicia will deliver an engaging parent talk entitled: “Why Every Teenager Needs a Parrot.” This event, scheduled for 28th October, promises to offer insightful strategies and practical advice for parents navigating the challenges of raising teenagers. Before the talk, Alicia will participate in an informative Q&A session, providing an insight into her wellbeing career journey.

Will Chuter, Head teacher at Kimbolton School, said: “Promoting positive mental health is essential and helps our students flourish and fully embrace the opportunities presented to them while at school. Through our partnership with The Wellbeing Hub, we are empowering our staff and parents with the knowledge and tools necessary to effectively support our students. We are also excited to unveil our new wellbeing room at our Senior School, which will be a calming retreat for anyone who wants to use it. These initiatives reflect our commitment to prioritising mental health at the school and to ensuring that all members of our school community have access to the support and resources they need.”

To find out more about The Wellbeing Hub, please visit: https://teentips.co.uk/wellbeing-hub/