Kimbolton School hosts historic ISFA National Football Sixes

Kimbolton’s 1st XI team

On Sunday, 7 September 2025, Kimbolton School, Cambridgeshire, proudly hosted the Independent Schools Football Association (ISFA) National Sixes tournament for the first time.

The competition, first played in 1957, is ISFA’s oldest event and remains one of the most respected fixtures in the school football calendar. This year’s tournament brought together 24 teams from across the country, including Harrow, Charterhouse, Repton and Dulwich College and saw over 240 boys compete in a full day of high level school football.

The tournament followed a six-a-side format played on full-sized pitches, offering a game style similar to Rugby Sevens. Teams were required to think quickly, defend deep or retain possession to create goal scoring opportunities, all within short, high-intensity matches.

The competition was split into four groups of six, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the Cup knockout stages and the third and fourth placed teams entering the Plate competition. Those finishing fifth and sixth were eliminated after the group stage.

Kimbolton’s 1st XI performed well in the group stage, securing one win and two draws to finish fourth in their group. This earned them a place in the Plate quarter-finals, where they faced Charterhouse. After creating a clear opportunity to win in open play, Kimbolton were narrowly beaten in a penalty shootout.

Creag Lawrance, Director of Sport at Kimbolton School, said: “It was a privilege to host such a long-standing and well-regarded tournament. The standard of football on display was outstanding and we were delighted to welcome so many schools to Kimbolton. My thanks go to everyone involved in making the day run so smoothly - from staff and pupils to visiting teams and ISFA. Hosting this historic event was a proud milestone for Kimbolton School and an opportunity to celebrate sport, teamwork and camaraderie across all the schools involved.”

The Cup competition was won by Hampton School, with Epsom College claiming the Plate trophy.

