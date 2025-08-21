Kimbolton School celebrates exceptional GCSE results

Kimbolton School pupils celebrate their GCSE results

Kimbolton School, Cambridgeshire, is delighted to announce another year of outstanding GCSE results, reflecting the academic strength and commitment of its pupils and staff across a broad curriculum. The talented Year 11 cohort of 2025 achieved superb outcomes, with 21% of grades at 9, 61% at 9-7, and 97% at 9-4.

These achievements highlight the school’s ongoing pursuit of academic excellence and its commitment to delivering a holistic education.

This year’s results build upon the school’s recent A Level successes and reaffirm Kimbolton’s reputation as one of Cambridgeshire’s leading independent schools. The outcomes are a reflection not only of the pupils’ hard work, but also of the school’s supportive and inclusive community, embodied by its ‘One School, One Family’ ethos.

2025 GCSE results highlights from Kimbolton:

• 21% of grades were 9

• 41% of grades were 9-8

• 61% of grades were 9-7

• 97% of grades were 9-4

Notable subject achievements include:

Music: 86% achieved grade 9

History: 38% achieved grade 9

Biology & Chemistry: 37% achieved grade 9 in each subject, and in Physics 34% achieved grade 9

Religious Studies: 28% achieved grade 9

Will Chuter, Headmaster at Kimbolton School, praised this year’s cohort, commenting: “We are incredibly proud of our Year 11 pupils and their tremendous success in this year’s GCSEs.Their achievements highlight their commitment to their studies, the quality of our teaching, and the supportive community that makes Kimbolton such a special place to learn. I am especially proud to see success across so many different subjects, which reflects the broad and balanced education we provide. We are excited to watch these young people build on their success as they move into the Sixth Form and take the next steps in their journeys."

Kimbolton School is a leading independent day and boarding school located in the heart of Cambridgeshire. With around 1100 pupils aged 3 to 18, the school combines a historic setting – including its own castle – with modern facilities and a forward-looking approach to education. Kimbolton is committed to developing confident, compassionate individuals who are ready to make a meaningful contribution to society.

For more details about Kimbolton School’s 2025 GCSE results or to find out more about the school, please visit: kimboltonschool.com/results