Kimbolton School celebrates exceptional A Level results

Kimbolton School, Cambridgeshire, is thrilled to announce that 2024 marks its best year for A*- A grades, with an outstanding 47% of students achieving A* to A grades and over 85% of students receiving their first choice place at university.

This exceptional achievement underscores the academic excellence, and the supportive, family-like atmosphere that defines the school.

In addition to these headline achievements:

- 73.4% of students received A* to B grades.

- 91.3% of students received A* - C grades.

This year, Kimbolton students excelled across a broad spectrum of subjects, showcasing the diverse talents and interests nurtured within the school community. The ‘Class of 2024’ has been a particularly positive group of pupils, known for their strong sense of camaraderie and their contributions as leaders in the school. They have set a great example for younger students, consistently working hard in the areas that inspired them, while maintaining a balanced perspective and never taking themselves too seriously.

This year's A Level results also include remarkable performances in key subjects:

English Language: 100% A* - A

100% A* - A Politics: 80% A* - A

80% A* - A Fine Art: 73% A*- A

73% A*- A EPQ (Extended Project Qualification): 67% A*- A

67% A*- A Maths: 63% A* - A

63% A* - A Physics: 62% A* - A

62% A* - A Further Maths: 59% A* - A

59% A* - A English Literature: 58% A* - A

58% A* - A Spanish: 50% A* - A

Kimbolton’s ‘Class of 2024’ has achieved 100% pass rate and impressive university placements, with students embarking on a diverse range of courses. In addition to two students heading to study Medicine at the University of Cambridge and one student off to study History at the University of Oxford, many students have secured places in cutting-edge and future-focused degree courses. These include sport management at the University of Derby, Liberal Arts and Sciences at Birmingham University, Mechanical Engineering at Sheffield, Spacecraft Engineering at Southampton, Cricket Coaching and Management at Worcester, Marine Biology at the University of Hull, Ecology and Wildlife Conservation at Bournemouth University, and Ballet Education at the Royal Academy of Dance.

Will Chuter, Headmaster at Kimbolton School, said: “I am immensely proud of the achievements of our A Level cohort. The success of our students is a reflection of the ‘One school, One family’ ethos that lies at the heart of Kimbolton. This philosophy not only supports academic achievement, but also nurtures the values and experiences that make our school such a special place to learn and grow. As our students embark on the next chapter of their lives, they carry with them the strength of character and sense of belonging that will continue to guide them. Congratulations to the ‘Class of 2024.’ Your hard work and determination have paid off, and we are excited to see the bright futures that await you. Our heartfelt thanks also go to the teachers and parents whose steadfast support and guidance were instrumental in the success of this year’s A Level leavers.”

Kimbolton School, an independent day and boarding school nestled in the picturesque countryside of Cambridgeshire, offers state-of-the-art facilities and a historic castle within the grounds of its Senior School. Educating around 1,100 boys and girls between the ages of four and eighteen, the school is dedicated to helping them achieve academic success while instilling values that ensure they pursue a lifetime of meaningful contribution to society.

For a summary of Kimbolton School’s 2024 A Level results, or to learn more about the school, please visit: www.kimbolton.cambs.sch.uk/alevels