Kimbolton School celebrates exceptional 2024 GCSE results across a wide range of subjects

Kimbolton School, Cambridgeshire, is thrilled to announce its outstanding 2024 GCSE results, showcasing academic excellence across a diverse array of subjects. The talented Year 11 cohort achieved remarkable success, with 18% of grades at 9, 89% of grades at 9-4, and an impressive 55% at 9-7. These results highlight the school’s commitment to nurturing academic achievement in a broad spectrum of disciplines and builds upon its recent A Level successes, reinforcing Kimbolton's standing as a leading educational institution in Cambridgeshire and beyond.

This success is not only a testament to the hard work of the students, but also to the strong pastoral support and inclusive community ethos embodied by the school's 'One school, One family' philosophy. This environment, where every student is encouraged to thrive, has been pivotal in driving such high academic standards.

2024 GCSE results highlights from Kimbolton:

18% of grades were 9.

34% of grades were 9-8.

55% of grades were 9-7.

89% of grades were 9-4.

Kimbolton School students celebrating their GCSE results

Notable subject achievements include:

Music : 75% of students achieved a grade 9.

: 75% of students achieved a grade 9. Chemistry : 35% achieved a grade 9.

: 35% achieved a grade 9. Design Technology : 31% achieved a grade 9.

: 31% achieved a grade 9. Physics : 29% achieved a grade 9.

: 29% achieved a grade 9. Food and Nutrition : 27% achieved a grade 9.

: 27% achieved a grade 9. Further Maths : 23% achieved a grade 9.

: 23% achieved a grade 9. English Literature : 17% achieved a grade 9.

: 17% achieved a grade 9. English Language: 16% achieved a grade 9.

Will Chuter, Headmaster at Kimbolton School, expressed his pride in the achievements of the 2024 GCSE cohort, stating: "The excellent results this year are a direct outcome of the diligence of this group of pupils and the dedication of their teachers and parents. The sense of community and mutual support at Kimbolton creates an environment where students are both challenged and supported to reach their full potential and I am delighted to see them do so. We are excited to see our students continue to flourish in their future academic endeavours in our Sixth Form.”

Kimbolton School, a prestigious independent day and boarding school nestled in the picturesque countryside of Cambridgeshire, offers state-of-the-art facilities and a historic castle within the grounds of its Senior School. Educating around 1100 boys and girls between the ages of four and eighteen, the school is dedicated to helping them achieve academic success and embedding values that ensure they pursue a lifetime of meaningful contribution to society.

For a summary of Kimbolton School's 2024 GCSE results, or to learn more about the school, please visit: www.kimbolton.cambs.sch.uk/gcses