Kimbolton School celebrates 425 years of educational excellence in 2025

Kimbolton School, one of the oldest independent schools in Cambridgeshire, proudly announces the celebration of its 425th anniversary in 2025. With a legacy that stretches back to its founding in 1600, the school stands as a beacon of history, heritage, and academic achievement in Cambridgeshire.

Staff and pupils have marked the beginning of Kimbolton School’s 425th anniversary year by reflecting on its rich history and enduring legacy. As part of the celebrations, the school is proud to launch a new Bursary Fund, aimed at widening access and transforming the lives of future generations. This initiative reinforces Kimbolton’s long-standing commitment to opportunity and excellence, ensuring that talented pupils, regardless of financial background, can benefit from all that the school has to offer. Looking ahead, throughout the anniversary year, Kimbolton will celebrate its past while looking to the future, with further events and initiatives planned to honour this significant milestone.

Will Chuter, Headmaster of Kimbolton School, said: "For 425 years, our school has been more than just a place of learning. Generations of pupils, teachers, and staff have passed through these halls, bound by a shared commitment to knowledge, character, and community. As we celebrate this extraordinary milestone, we honour our past, cherish our present and look forward to a future where our school family continues to grow, inspire, and thrive together. At Kimbolton we are a collaborative, supporting and inspiring place to grow up, study and work. A place that delivers an outstanding, modern, all-round education that challenges children to become curious, kind and courageous young adults, with a strong moral compass.”

References to a school in Kimbolton date back to as early as 1531, with continuous recorded schooling beginning in 1600 under trustees Henry Balye and William Dawson. Initially located within the churchyard, the school relocated in the 1870s to a purpose-built site on the western fringe of the village, now home to the current Prep School. In 1949, there was a name change from Kimbolton Grammar School to Kimbolton School.

A pivotal moment came a year later, in 1950, when the school purchased Kimbolton Castle from the Duke of Manchester, establishing it as the Senior School’s current home. Kimbolton Castle was the final residence of Queen Katharine of Aragon, the first wife of King Henry VIII, who died on site in 1536. The castle is also renowned for its architecture and its links to Sir John Vanbrugh and Nicholas Hawksmoor – who redesigned the front of the castle in the early eighteenth century. Vanbrugh designed Blenheim Palace and Castle Howard, while Nicholas Hawksmoor, worked closely with Sir Christopher Wren on projects including Chelsea Hospital, St Paul's Cathedral, Hampton Court Palace and Greenwich Hospital. Today, the castle and its stunning 120-acre grounds, including the charming ‘Duchess Walk’ woodland pathway, provide a picturesque setting for Kimbolton School, which is now a co-educational independent day and boarding school, serving over 1,100 pupils aged 4 to 18.

Throughout 2025, Kimbolton School plans to commemorate its’ 425th anniversary with a series of special events, bringing together the school community, Old Kimboltonians (alumni), and local residents to honour its remarkable history and bright future.

For more information about Kimbolton School, and its 425th anniversary celebrations, please visit: www.kimboltonschool.com/history