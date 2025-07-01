Kimbolton pupil appointed Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet for Cambridgeshire

Kimbolton School pupil, Olivia B., has been appointed as the Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet for Cambridgeshire - a prestigious honour awarded to only a handful of young people each year in recognition of their outstanding commitment to the Cadet Forces.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ceremonial appointment was made at a formal event held at the Army Reserve Centre in Cambridge, where the Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Mrs Julie Spence OBE QPM, presented awards to cadets and adult volunteers from across the region.

Olivia, a member of Kimbolton School’s Combined Cadet Force (CCF), was nominated by Flight Lieutenant Bradshaw and Contingent Commander Dunn in recognition of her dedication, leadership and service to the school’s contingent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The role of a Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet is to act as an aide and representative to the Lord Lieutenant - the King’s personal representative in the county - during royal visits, civic ceremonies and community events. It is both a mark of personal achievement and an opportunity to take part in high-profile duties alongside senior members of the armed forces and public life.

Olivia pictured centre

Wing Commander Karen Dunn, Contingent Commander at Kimbolton School, said: “We are incredibly proud of Olivia – this is a thoroughly well-deserved appointment. She has been a dedicated member of the Kimbolton CCF for nearly three years and always leads by example. Olivia embodies the spirit and values of our contingent and of the school as a whole. Watching her grow into such a capable and confident young leader has been a real privilege. Kimbolton School congratulates Olivia on this distinguished achievement and looks forward to following her year in post.”

Following the formal presentation and citation, written by the Kimbolton CCF staff, Olivia joined fellow recipients for professional photographs and had the opportunity to meet members of the armed forces and cadet organisations. With over 2,000 cadets across the region applying this year, Olivia’s selection reflects the strength of Kimbolton’s CCF programme and the opportunities it provides.