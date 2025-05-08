Kimbolton Prep School pupils run 425 miles to mark 425th birthday

Kimbolton Prep School pupils marking 425 anniversary by running 425 miles

Pupils at Kimbolton Prep School, Cambridgeshire, recently laced up their trainers and united in celebration of a remarkable milestone - the 425th anniversary of Kimbolton School. To mark the occasion, they took on an ambitious challenge: to collectively run 425 miles in a single afternoon.

With determination, energy, and plenty of smiles, pupils from across the Prep School participated enthusiastically in the challenge and they didn’t just meet their goal – they exceeded it. From reception to Year 6, pupils ran 426 miles in total, with staff also taking part in the event.

Every pupil played their part - whether running, supporting or cheering on their House team. Staff were also on hand in every role - from marshals and runners to lap counters and first aiders - guiding and cheering pupils through every stride.

Younger pupils delighted onlookers with a joyful wave relay through Squirrel Wood, while older pupils took on a time-based challenge, running continuously to rack up as many laps as they could for their House. With House representatives tallying laps and offering pit stops at tables along the course, the field was alive with encouragement and colour.

Claire Petrie, Headteacher at Kimbolton Prep School, said: “What a way to honour 425 years of school life. The energy and pride on display reflected the strong relationships and supportive culture that define the Kimbolton experience. The race was more than a celebration of endurance. It represents everything Kimbolton School stands for: community, commitment, and character. Well done to everyone involved.”

At the closing presentation, individual awards were given to the top runners, and when the total distance of 426 miles was revealed, cheers rang out across the cricket field.

