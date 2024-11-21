Kimbolton Prep School celebrates diversity of language through fashion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kimbolton Prep School, Cambridgeshire, marked its annual Languages Day on 18-19 of November with an impressive two-day celebration of cultural diversity, language and vibrant fashion.

Bringing together pupils from both Lower and Upper Prep, both days included a series of immersive experiences, each designed to honour the rich tapestry of languages spoken worldwide and within the school community.

Highlights of the celebration included themed catwalk fashion shows, which delighted audiences with colourful costumes representing global languages and cultures. Lower Prep pupils took to the runway in hand-made outfits inspired by the theme ‘Celebrating the languages we speak’, while Upper Prep pupils showcased designs based on a ‘Cultural Catwalk’ celebrating all of the continents. Each of the costumes creatively embodied the spirit of a different language or culture, turning the runway into a lively, cross-cultural spectacular.

Beyond the catwalk, Lower Prep pupils enjoyed a full schedule of language-centred activities, each offering a hands-on approach to global learning. With a special languages’ ‘passport’, pupils collected stamps throughout the day by greeting staff members in different languages, encouraging them to expand their linguistic skills and cultural knowledge. The day also featured a singalong of ‘Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star’ in multiple languages and pupils enjoyed a traditional French breakfast. Parents who are fluent in different languages also came into school to share their multilingual expertise with pupils.

Meanwhile, Upper Prep pupils went timetable free for a day of dynamic cultural activities. From decorating classroom doors to reflect various global cultures to participating in interactive workshops, the day was packed with opportunities for pupils to deepen their understanding of the world around them. They also delighted in sampling cuisine from five different continents, offering a taste of global diversity for their senses.

Claire Petrie, Head of Kimbolton Prep School, said: “Languages Day at Kimbolton is a treasured tradition. It not only highlights the importance of linguistic skills, but also celebrates the richness of the diverse cultures within our school and beyond. Watching our pupils embrace different languages and traditions so enthusiastically is truly inspiring and it serves as a powerful reminder of the beauty in the languages and traditions that connect us all.”

Kimbolton School, Cambridgeshire, offers a variety of languages in its curriculum including French, Spanish and supporting pupils for whom English is an Additional Language (EAL).

For more information about Kimbolton School, please visit: www.kimboltonschool.com