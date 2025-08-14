Ken Stimpson Academy P16 students do themselves and school proud

Every single one of our Post-16 students has once again done themselves and the school proud. Representing a small and intimate year group, they have shown resilience, dedication, and ambition throughout their time with us. Whilst these results are a series of significant individual achievements, together they have helped drive standards and achievement forward.

Kevin Abbott, Assistant Head, said: “I’d like to congratulate all of our Post-16 students for their achievements. This is the reward for their hard work and commitment, resulting in a superb set of results at Ken Stimpson Academy.

"Students join our Sixth Form with a range of different starting points, and we celebrate not just the results they have achieved but the educational journeys they have been on.”

Damien Whales, Headteacher added: “As our students take their next steps into further education, apprenticeships, or employment, we are incredibly excited to see what their futures hold and wish them all the very best of luck.

"I would personally like to thank everyone who has contributed to this success, and especially acknowledge the KSA staff, who have worked tirelessly to guide and support each student throughout their journey.”

