Ken Stimpson Academy P16 students do themselves and school proud
Kevin Abbott, Assistant Head, said: “I’d like to congratulate all of our Post-16 students for their achievements. This is the reward for their hard work and commitment, resulting in a superb set of results at Ken Stimpson Academy.
"Students join our Sixth Form with a range of different starting points, and we celebrate not just the results they have achieved but the educational journeys they have been on.”
Damien Whales, Headteacher added: “As our students take their next steps into further education, apprenticeships, or employment, we are incredibly excited to see what their futures hold and wish them all the very best of luck.
"I would personally like to thank everyone who has contributed to this success, and especially acknowledge the KSA staff, who have worked tirelessly to guide and support each student throughout their journey.”