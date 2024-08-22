Ken Stimpson Academy GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This set of results marks an historic milestone for the school, as it was the first set of GCSEs for us as ‘Ken Stimpson Academy’.

Most importantly, today represents a huge step in the future of all year 11s across the country. The nerves and apprehension as they enter the room to collect their sealed envelope is soon filled with joy and elation as they see their hard work paying off. Then the focus instantly shifts to the excitement for their future plans.

We are so proud of all our students, watching them open their results is truly an honour and a privilege to witness. Today is also about understanding ‘what next’ and the opportunities that await them in their immediate future. To each and every student we wish them well with whatever comes next. For those that are moving on to fresh challenges elsewhere we wish them the very best of luck. For those returning to KSA we are excited to welcome them back for their ongoing journey with us.

From a whole school perspective, we have been blown away by their success. In a world of accountability, we are delighted to be able to report huge increases in every single progress measure! These achievements are the product of huge amounts of work from students, teachers and parents, and on behalf of the school I want to extend my thanks to each and every one of you. You should all feel very proud of yourselves.

This year’s high achievers:

Krystian Ciupa 4x9s, 3x8s, 3x7sKarigaile Kairyte 2x9s, 4x8s, 3x7sRuby Dyos 6x8s, 3x7sHanif Quadri 7x8s, 1x7sJoris Balocka 1x9, 5x8s, 3x7sVanesa Janciulyte 2x9s, 3x8s, 3x7sMegan Richardson 3x9s, 2x8s,3x7s

Damien WhalesHeadteacher