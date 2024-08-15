Ken Stimpson Academy A Level and Level 3 results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ken Stimpson Academy students celebrate impressive A Level and Level 3 results, securing the majority of students their first choice university places

Our Post 16 students have once again done themselves and the school proud. They have represented a small and intimate year group. We are now so excited to see these young people move forward with their next steps, and we wish them all the very best of luck.

We would like to thank all the students for their contribution to Ken Stimpson Academy. This year is a pivotal moment for the school, having delivered the first set of results for our Academy. Most pleasing of all they demonstrate further improvement on last year’s excellent results and some of the best ever recorded at the school.

It is important to recognise that whilst the results are an extremely important individual achievement, they are the product of a 7 or 8 year journey with the school. The partnership between the school and their families represents a critical team effort. I would personally like to thank everyone that has contributed and also recognise the KSA staff who have worked tirelessly, whilst guiding and supporting individuals to achieve these results.

Chelsea John's celebrates receiving her A Level results!

This year’s top scorers included:

Ryan Hewitt , A grades in both Business and Economics, a Distinction BTEC Applied Law and a Grade A in the Certificate in Financial Studies. Ryan will now take a gap year before university.

Eden Key , Grades ABB in Art, English Literature and History. Eden will study Fine Art at De Montfort University in Leicester.

Adam Culleton , Grade A in the Diploma in Financial Studies, plus Grade Bs in Business and Economics. Adam will read Business Management at York.

Isabel Johnson, Grades A*BC in Sociology, Criminology and English Language. Isabel will study Primary Education at Anglia Ruskin's new Peterborough campus.

I would also like to congratulate every individual on their personal achievements and recognise all the hard work that has gone into every single grade.

Damien WhalesHeadteacher