Jimmy D’s Early Years Provision Playgroup in Deeping St James receives Good Ofsted rating

Jimmy D’s Early Years Provision Playgroup has been recognised for their hard work and received a rating of ‘Good’ from their recent Ofsted inspection. The inspection, conducted in February, highlights the commitment to the open and positive culture around safeguarding that puts children’s interests first and also noted that it demonstrates the positive relationships with the children.

The report added: “Children are confident to arrive and separate from parents. Children are keen to play with the toys and activities staff offer them. Children invite staff to join their play, showing the positive relationships they have with them. Staff provide children with opportunities to revisit and practise skills to embed their learning. Children are given tasks to complete to help give them a sense of responsibility.”

“Curriculum includes observing, assessing children’s development and identifying what they need to learn next. Alongside this, staff introduce themes to help build on children’s knowledge.”

Alison Bradshaw, Manager, said: “I am delighted with the Ofsted report for Jimmy D’s and special thanks go to our staff for their hard work, our children and parents for their support. We are confident in our continuing success and future. We are so proud and pleased to share such a positive report.”

Jimmy D’s Early Years Provision Playgroup is a small, friendly, community based playgroup within Deeping St James Community Primary School. The Playgroup first opened in 2001 and provides childcare for children aged between 2½ to age 4 for the commencement of their Primary Education. They are a fully inclusive setting and welcomes all children of all abilities and different needs. Jimmy D’s prides itself on providing a safe, caring, inclusive environment in which the children learn through play.