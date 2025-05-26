Jack Hunt School’s unique leaving tribute to Sixth Form leavers

Students from Jack Hunt School with project leader, Ms Hussain.

Jack Hunt School, in Peterborough, part of Keys Academies Trust, has gone above and beyond with a unique project to help Sixth Form leavers on their next journey after secondary school.

Commencing five years ago, the Sixth Form leavers will receive a unique Recipe and Wellbeing Book that includes a wealth of information to help students when they leave Jack Hunt School to go on to university, a gap year or work. Each of the students will also receive a ‘Class of 2025’ fair trade tote bag that will include a handy re-useable water bottle, cooking utensils, stationery, a stress ball, book marks, mindfulness colouring sheets, laptop stickers, year group picture, some personalised school pictures and personalised gifts.

Included in the useful book is a message from the Headteacher, a farewell from the Sixth Form team and guidance and information on mental, emotional and physical health, mindfulness tips, activities and details on support helplines plus 37 easy to cook nutritious recipes on a budget.

The 64-page cookbook features favourite dishes from both staff and students including from around the world including some from their international partner schools in India and Uganda. From a roast dinner, butter chicken and coconut biscuits to vegan chickpea stew and beef chow mein, it’s a deliciously diverse celebration of the Jack Hunt School community.

Jack Hunt School received a £500 grant towards the unique initiative.

The project led by Ms Sidra Hussain, Internationalism Coordinator from Jack Hunt School organised a recipe writing competition that ignited students' culinary creativity and literary prowess as they crafted delectable dishes on paper.* This whole school competition empowered each participant to showcase their unique culinary vision, fostering a sense of individuality and skill refinement in recipe crafting.

Ms Sidra Hussain said: “I'm excited to continue our longstanding commitment to promoting holistic wellbeing and cultural diversity through our Year 13 Wellbeing Project. For the past five years, we have been dedicated to offering our students accessible, nutritious recipes alongside invaluable wellbeing resources. Our recipe book features an array of affordable, easy-to-make dishes inspired by diverse cultures, complemented by tips and activities aimed at enhancing mental, physical and emotional wellness. This year with the help of a grant of £500 received from Tesco and this is the second year we are giving the wellbeing goody bag which has been very successful. The fair-trade tote bag is packed with mindfulness essentials, as part of our ongoing mission to support our school community in leading healthier, more fulfilling lives.”

Mr Jon Hebblethwaite, Headteacher of Jack Hunt School commented: “We are very proud of all our Sixth Form leavers, and we wish all of our students the very best. Often leaving secondary school to go to their next chapter of their lives can be daunting and this book aims to give some guidance to help them with their health and wellbeing.”

Cooking has become an integral part of school life. Ms. Hussain and Ms. Diane Ray, a cover supervisor and former professional chef, lead engaging after-school cooking clubs. These activities are not only fun but also help students develop independence, teamwork, and self-confidence.

Ms Hussain said: “Former students often return to share how much the goody bag and cookbook meant to them. One student reported that she still uses her bag and recipe book at university. We’re deeply grateful to Tesco and everyone who voted for our project. It’s a perfect example of how small ideas, supported by a caring community, can grow into something big.”

The Recipe and Wellbeing book and Class of 2025 fair trade tote bag will be given to the students at their leavers’ assembly.