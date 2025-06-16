Jack Hunt School celebrates student success at Speaker’s Trust ‘Speak Out Challenge’ regional final

Jack Hunt School, part of Keys Academies Trust in Peterborough, was proud to celebrate the outstanding achievements of its Year 10 students who took part in this year’s Speaker’s Trust Speak Out Challenge, a national public speaking competition that empowers young people to share their stories and ideas with confidence.

Now in its second year at Jack Hunt, the programme began with an in-school workshop led by the inspiring Ffion King of the Speaker’s Trust. What began as a day filled with nervousness quickly transformed into one of self-discovery and growing confidence, culminating in an assembly final where students addressed an audience of Year 8 peers on topics close to their hearts from sustainability and women in sport to bees and the importance of learning from mistakes.

The journey continued to the regional final, hosted and funded by Anglia Ruskin University, where Jack Hunt finalists Mati Houghton and Jimmy Molesworth refined their speeches and delivered them, unaided by notes, to an audience of families, teachers, Speaker’s Trust officials and local dignitaries.

Dr Ian Young, CEO of Keys Academies Trust said: “As a Trust we encourage our students to develop their skills and self-confidence in public speaking and debating. I am delighted that our students are benefitting from these opportunities and have represented Jack Hunt School so strongly in this challenge.”

Mr Jon Hebblethwaite, Head Teacher of Jack Hunt School said: “I was reminded and reassured that the future is bright, because it is filled with talented, brave, eloquent young people who speak common sense in a way that makes us cry, makes us nod in agreement, makes us laugh and most of all, makes us think.”

The speeches also drew high praise from attendees, with the Deputy Mayor of Peterborough describing the evening as one filled with “eloquent common sense.”

The Leader of Peterborough City Council went a step further, stating: “There are spaces waiting on our City Council for all finalists – watch this space!”

Jack Hunt student, Mati Houghton captivated the audience with a witty and philosophical take on how everyday choices – like whether to pour milk or cereal first – can lead to unexpected consequences. “From Weetabix to Confucius in under two minutes,” as one audience member put it.

Jack Hunt student, Jimmy Molesworth delivered a powerful speech about community litter picking, backing his message with striking statistics and personal conviction about taking responsibility for the environment.

The event also showcased further student talent including Lekhani Kancharana who gave a musical performance filled with confidence and flair, while Kyra Dias dedicated her time to documenting the event through photography.

Jack Hunt School extends heartfelt congratulations to all the students who took part in the 2025 Speak Out Challenge and looks forward to continuing this inspiring journey next year.