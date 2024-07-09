Jack Hunt School awarded games gold mark for sports

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jack Hunt School, part of Peterborough Keys Academies Trust, has been awarded the prestigious Games Gold Mark Award for the 2023/24 academic year.

The Government-led award scheme, launched in 2012 and facilitated by the Youth Sport Trust, recognises schools for their commitment to the development of competition across their school and into the community.

This year, a total of 450 young people from Jack Hunt School competed in local inter-school competitions.

Mrs Hayley Jeal, Director of Community Sport Curriculum Area Leader Physical Education said: “We are extremely proud of our pupils for their dedication to all aspects of school sport. This includes not only the athletes but also the young volunteers, leaders, and officials who made our competitions possible. Our application required us to meet criteria in the areas of participation, competition, workforce, and clubs. The hard work and dedication of everyone at Jack Hunt School have been instrumental in achieving this recognition.”

Hayley Jeal, Director of Community Sport Curriculum Area Leader Physical Education

The school would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to our partners and supporters who have played a crucial role in its success includes, Living Sport, Cricket East, Vivacity, The FA, Street Games, City of Peterborough Sports Club, Peterborough United and Bad Rhino.

Mrs Hayley Jeal added: “Looking ahead, we are excited to continue our commitment to school sports and look forward to applying for the Games Mark Award once again in 2025.”

Mr Jon Hebblethwaite, Head Teacher of Jack Hunt School said: “At Jack Hunt School we are very fortunate to have a committed group of teachers and students who contributed to achieving this award. Congratulations to everyone involved.”

Jack Hunt School is dedicated to fostering a love of sport and competition among its students. Through various sports programs and initiatives, we aim to develop not only athletes but also responsible and community-minded individuals.

Sporting Achievements of 2023/24:

- Year 10 Rounders Tournament: Champions

- U13 Girls Football League: Second Place

- Peterborough Cricket Tournament: Second Place

- Leadership Events: Active Participation

- SEND Sports Festival: Active Support

- Girls Football Ambassadors: Represented Peterborough