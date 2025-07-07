Jack Hunt School and oversea partner schools to celebrate 16 years of unity and culture at Diversity Day 2025

Jack Hunt School in Peterborough, part of Keys Academies Trust, is delighted to celebrate the 16th anniversary of its flagship event, Diversity Day, taking place on Friday, 11 July and Monday, 14 July 2025. This year marks an exciting milestone as the school welcomes participation from its overseas partner schools for the first time, ushering in a new era of international collaboration and cultural exchange.

Launched in its early years as Language and Culture Day, the event has evolved into a vibrant, two-day celebration of the rich tapestry of cultures, identities, and perspectives within the school community and this year promises to be the biggest yet with overseas partner schools also getting involved.

Diversity Day at Jack Hunt School is an annual event dedicated to celebrating and embracing the diverse cultures, backgrounds, and perspectives within their community. It's a time to highlight the importance of respecting and understanding differences, fostering a sense of belonging and unity among all members of the school and our overseas partner schools.

Mr Jon Hebblethwaite, Headteacher of Jack Hunt School said: “Jack Hunt School takes pride in fostering diversity, and we are privileged to have a school community enriched by various cultures. Celebrating this wonderful event and its rich cultural diversity during our Diversity Day is a true pleasure.”

With over 200 student participants and an impressive 59+ cultural and thematic stalls planned, this year’s Diversity Day will offer attendees a lively and immersive experience. Expect engaging performances, a larger cultural fashion show, and interactive presentations that honour the unique contributions of global cultures, religions, and communities.

Ms Sidra Hussain, Internationalism Coordinator said: “Diversity Day typically takes place during the summer term of each academic year, and this year marks a milestone in our journey. The enthusiasm from students and staff has been incredible, and we can’t wait to showcase an even broader array of cultural experiences.”

She explained: “This year marks the 16th anniversary of our Diversity Day celebrations. Over these past years, the event has grown in participation and engagement, becoming a cornerstone of our school's dedication to promoting diversity.”

Last year’s Diversity Day was a tremendous success, featuring engaging performances, activities showcasing various cultural traditions, foods, music, and art. It was a vibrant display of unity and appreciation for diversity, setting a high standard for this year's celebrations. They were honoured to host the Peterborough Mayor as a special guest. The event featured an expanded line-up of countries and religions, including representations from Braille, LGBTQ+, India, Brazil, Pakistan, Lithuania, Palestine, Sikhism, and Judaism.

Diversity Day is being celebrated soon at Jack Hunt School. Photo: Keys Academies Trust

This year attendees can look forward to more performances, a larger cultural fashion show, and various presentations highlighting the unique contributions of different cultures.

Promoting diversity and inclusion is crucial as it fosters a sense of belonging and respect among all members of our school community. It teaches empathy, reduces prejudice, and prepares students to thrive in a diverse world. This aligns with Keys Academies Trust’s and Jack Hunt School’s core values and mission.

Ms Hussain said: “While maintaining our core values of celebrating diversity, this year's event will offer a broader array of cultural displays and performances. We are excited to provide more interactive experiences and a deeper exploration of cultural diversity through vibrant showcases and engaging presentations.”

Ms Shahnaaz Ojha will be overseeing events at two schools in India on 14th July, Delhi Public School, Lava Nagpur and Delhi Public School, Nashik in India. Meanwhile, Ms Sana Riaz will host Diversity Day in August at The City School, Darakhshan Campus Prep Section, Karachi, Pakistan, once the school resumes following the summer break. Additionally, Ms Lydia Birungi of Miami Kindergarten & Primary School in Uganda is expected to join the celebration, with dates to be confirmed.

Ms Hussain said: “This linked event reflects a two-way collaboration between our overseas partner schools, with student work and learning resources shared across the partnership. This enables follow-up learning through tutor sessions, displays, and assemblies, allowing students to reflect on how diversity is celebrated in different cultural contexts and to learn from one another’s contributions.”

These exciting global contributions further enhance the values of unity, understanding, and cross-cultural celebration that underpin the Diversity Day ethos.

The school would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to all past and current staff who have contributed to the success of Diversity Day over the years.