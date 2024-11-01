iPad boost for pupils thanks to £750,000 investment by Peterborough schools trust
Pupils at Peterborough schools have been given a major boost – after an academies trust in the city invested three quarters of a million pounds to give youngsters access to the kit.
Peterborough Keys Academies Trust (PKAT) has 1,600 Apple iPads to students and staff across its five schools – Jack Hunt, Longthorpe Primary, Nova Primary, Ravensthorpe Primary and Thorpe Primary.
The iPads have been distributed to Year 6 and Year 10 to Year 13 students, while 250 staff members have also received the new devices.
Dr Ian Young, CEO of Peterborough Keys Academies Trust said: “In continuing our significant investment in 1:1 devices for students, our aim is to enhance their learning experience and assist them in being organised in their independent study.
"In doing this we are also conscious of the amount of 'screen time' that our children and young people have in their lives. Equally, we do not want the technology used when it is not needed or appropriate. As such, our teachers plan very carefully how the devices are implemented, with the appropriate safeguards in place.
"With the increasing pace of artificial intelligence development, we are clear that we want PKAT schools to be ahead of the curve in harnessing that power and opportunity.” The iPads are fully locked down so that they are compliant with the Department for Education Digital Standards and Keep Children Safe In Education. Eve Billitt, a PKAT Digital Champion and Curriculum Area Leader for History said: “The iLearn Project has three core aims: purposeful learning, effective feedback and managing staff workload. Over the duration of the iLearn Project I have seen my teaching and that of my department strengthened to ascertain stronger outcomes for students and reduce staff workload. We have been able to more closely replicate the processes that students need to work through to achieve stronger results, provide live feedback during lessons and share with them a wealth of resources. At a time when teacher workload is a topic of conversation, the department has been able to work collaboratively to share resources and use technology to provide instant feedback. I would not want to teach without one now!” GCSE students gave their feedback. Jacub said: “With books you had a specific layout, whereas now I am able to choose how to structure my notes to help me learn better.” Jaden said: “The iPads allow people to access lesson that they may have missed or not quite understood to help them keep up” and Liba said: “We are able to access loads of different resources and look at class notes made together. It has everything organised, so it is simple to use.”