iPad boost for pupils thanks to £750,000 investment by Peterborough schools trust

More than 1,500 iPads now being used by youngsters across Peterborough

"With the increasing pace of artificial intelligence development, we are clear that we want PKAT schools to be ahead of the curve in harnessing that power and opportunity.” The iPads are fully locked down so that they are compliant with the Department for Education Digital Standards and Keep Children Safe In Education. Eve Billitt, a PKAT Digital Champion and Curriculum Area Leader for History said: “The iLearn Project has three core aims: purposeful learning, effective feedback and managing staff workload. Over the duration of the iLearn Project I have seen my teaching and that of my department strengthened to ascertain stronger outcomes for students and reduce staff workload. We have been able to more closely replicate the processes that students need to work through to achieve stronger results, provide live feedback during lessons and share with them a wealth of resources. At a time when teacher workload is a topic of conversation, the department has been able to work collaboratively to share resources and use technology to provide instant feedback. I would not want to teach without one now!” GCSE students gave their feedback. Jacub said: “With books you had a specific layout, whereas now I am able to choose how to structure my notes to help me learn better.” Jaden said: “The iPads allow people to access lesson that they may have missed or not quite understood to help them keep up” and Liba said: “We are able to access loads of different resources and look at class notes made together. It has everything organised, so it is simple to use.”